GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 24th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

GGN opened at $3.79 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $3.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

