GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 24th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
GGN opened at $3.79 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $3.91.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
