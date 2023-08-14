Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 126,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 100,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $525.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

