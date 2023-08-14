Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRTX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

GRTX opened at $0.32 on Monday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

