G999 (G999) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

