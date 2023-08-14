Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,990 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE FSNB opened at $10.49 on Monday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

