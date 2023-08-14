FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Update

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 40,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 40,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc acquired 47,694 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $222,730.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,335.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 331,238 shares of company stock worth $1,510,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.23. 237,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is co-managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

