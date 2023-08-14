Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $330,025.74 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 7th, Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18.

On Friday, August 4th, Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $467,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $742,014.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00.

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,968. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Frontier Group by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 95,329 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,515,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULCC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

