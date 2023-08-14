Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 53,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freightos during the 1st quarter worth $5,313,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Freightos in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freightos in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Freightos Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ CRGO opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22. Freightos has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $31.15.

About Freightos

Freightos ( NASDAQ:CRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

