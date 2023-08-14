Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 561.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

FPRUF remained flat at $52.78 during trading hours on Monday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

