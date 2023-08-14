Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$197.10 at Veritas Investment Research

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by Veritas Investment Research from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$175.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

FNV opened at C$192.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$189.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$194.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.