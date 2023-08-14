Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNA opened at $270.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.