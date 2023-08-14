Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 835.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 98.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,331 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 305,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,400,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

