Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its position in Baidu by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $3,637,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $135.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

