Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 4,038 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,605,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $140.15 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

