Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $828.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $341.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $867.20 and a 200-day moving average of $716.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.