Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $231.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

