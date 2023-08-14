Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

