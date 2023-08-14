Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

SWKS opened at $107.22 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

