Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

BIO stock opened at $397.12 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $556.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

