Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,495 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

