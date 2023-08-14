Forge First Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.9% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after buying an additional 408,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 505,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $5,873,547. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

