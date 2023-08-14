Forge First Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.6% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of DFS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.44. 944,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,132. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

