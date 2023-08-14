Forge First Asset Management Inc. Has $10.43 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,541 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 4.7% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 225,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,830. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 798.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

