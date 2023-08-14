Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Olin accounts for about 4.3% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.35. 315,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,141. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.