Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1,168.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shutterstock by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,309. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,485,828.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,779 shares of company stock worth $9,016,658. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

