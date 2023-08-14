Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Fluence Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.32.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after buying an additional 226,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

