Flare 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.41 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $312.76 million and $3.41 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 20,894,536,621 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 20,893,804,548.451885 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01502071 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,233,394.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

