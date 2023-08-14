First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 113,996 shares.The stock last traded at $58.10 and had previously closed at $57.84.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,554,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

