First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 113,996 shares.The stock last traded at $58.10 and had previously closed at $57.84.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
