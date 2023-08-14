First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Up 40.7% in July

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $124.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 20,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at $566,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FNWB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

