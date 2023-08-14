First Majestic Silver Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the mining company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AG. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

