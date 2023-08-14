Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
