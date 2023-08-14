Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FINGF

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Finning International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $34.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.1866 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.