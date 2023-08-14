Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 361,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF remained flat at $32.59 on Monday. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

