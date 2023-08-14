Finer Wealth Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,376,192 shares of company stock worth $52,165,650 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $30.09. 2,326,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,078,742. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

