Finer Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 116,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,075. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

