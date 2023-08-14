Finer Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.51. 446,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

