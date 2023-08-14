Financial Survey: Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) versus Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Reborn Coffee and Wingstop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reborn Coffee
|$3.24 million
|2.82
|-$3.56 million
|($0.33)
|-2.11
|Wingstop
|$357.52 million
|13.63
|$52.95 million
|$2.10
|77.42
Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Reborn Coffee and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reborn Coffee
|-109.53%
|-124.21%
|-52.08%
|Wingstop
|15.19%
|-17.21%
|15.28%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reborn Coffee
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Wingstop
|1
|10
|10
|0
|2.43
Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 691.37%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $193.45, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Wingstop.
Summary
Wingstop beats Reborn Coffee on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Reborn Coffee
Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
