Financial Survey: Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) versus Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Wingstop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 2.82 -$3.56 million ($0.33) -2.11 Wingstop $357.52 million 13.63 $52.95 million $2.10 77.42

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Wingstop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.53% -124.21% -52.08% Wingstop 15.19% -17.21% 15.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wingstop 1 10 10 0 2.43

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 691.37%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $193.45, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

Wingstop beats Reborn Coffee on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.