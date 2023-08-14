Financial Analysis: Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) & MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) and MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of MedTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 2 7 0 2.78 MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus price target of $251.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and MedTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 5.89% 14.62% 7.38% MedTech Acquisition N/A -17.92% -1.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and MedTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $14.88 billion 1.30 $1.28 billion $9.27 23.52 MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than MedTech Acquisition.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats MedTech Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. It also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests; and health and wellness services to employers and managed care organizations (MCOs), including health fairs, on-site and at-home testing, vaccinations, and health screenings. In addition, the company offers online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for MCOs and accountable care organizations; and end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves MCOs, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. MedTech Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Medtech Acquisition Sponsor LLC.

