FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 539,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,161,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 114,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $950,065.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,790.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $29,617.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,182.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 114,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $950,065.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,790.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,759 shares of company stock worth $4,181,474 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in FIGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,322,000 after purchasing an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,542,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,536,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,029,000 after purchasing an additional 243,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

