Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 404,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 136,748 shares.The stock last traded at $45.82 and had previously closed at $45.98.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

