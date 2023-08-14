FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGFPP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. 2,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

