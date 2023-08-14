FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
FG Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FGFPP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. 2,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FG Financial Group
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.