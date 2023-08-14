Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) CEO Bradford T. Nordholm Sells 7,500 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AGM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $179.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.76 and a fifty-two week high of $180.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
