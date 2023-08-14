Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,700 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 506,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FN shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,736. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 389.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 54,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

