Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.