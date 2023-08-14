Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $7.10 to $8.60. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Evolv Technologies traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 258,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,146,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVLV. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,866 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

