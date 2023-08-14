Evercore ISI Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

WMT traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $432.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

