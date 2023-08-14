Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Richard A. Damore Purchases 11,000 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Everbridge Price Performance

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 477,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $921.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.