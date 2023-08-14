Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Richard A. Damore Purchases 11,000 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Everbridge Price Performance
NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 477,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $921.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Everbridge
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.