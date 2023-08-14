Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT remained flat at $1.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

