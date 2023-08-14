Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $221.10 billion and approximately $3.09 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,840.28 or 0.06287094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,145,768 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

