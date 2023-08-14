EscoinToken (ELG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $628,271.69

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00009659 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. EscoinToken has a total market capitalization of $89.25 million and $628,271.69 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,447,316 tokens. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

